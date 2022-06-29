This 'outspoken' DC distillery's new gin supports abortion access

Republic Restoratives Distillery's newest spirit was inspired by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

WASHINGTON — Following last week's decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the D.C. region has seen protests, vandalism and uncertainty. One D.C. distillery is doing its part to support abortion access.

Republic Restoratives Distillery in Northeast D.C. describes itself as proudly outspoken and celebrating disruptive attitudes. It's no surprise, then, that the business's newest spirit, Dissent Gin, was inspired by former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"This moment calls for stiff dissent and a stiff drink. For, in the words of RBG: 'The greatest menace to freedom is an inert people,' reads the product description of Republic Restoratives' website. It's available for $79, with $10 from each purchase going to National Network of Abortion Funds.

The gin features flavors of pepper, allspice, bay leaf, ginger, lemon, mandarin orange and hickory smoke.

It's not the first time the women-owned distillery has used its platform to support causes it believes in. Its limited-edition Civic Pride vodka sends funds to D.C.'s largest LGBTQ healthcare provider, Whitman Walker.