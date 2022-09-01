Porchfest DC brings music to Hillcrest lawns

Porchfest is now in its fourth year.

WASHINGTON — Music fans in Southeast D.C. gathered around porches in the Hillcrest neighborhood to hear local musicians and DJs Sunday.

Established in 2018, Porchfest DC transforms front porches and lawns into entertainment venues throughout the neighborhood. The first Porchfest drew a crowd of about 500 people, while the second edition in 2019 brought an estimated 3,000 people

Similar events have also been held in other neighborhoods across the District. Organizers said the mission of the Southeast D.C. Porchfest is to mission spotlight emerging performance artists and burgeoning communities East of the River. But they say it's bigger than the performances.

"Our goals reach beyond hosting performances on front porches and lawns. We aim to spotlight the unique qualities of communities East of the River and local performers who preserve the history and culture of Washington, D.C., through their artistry. Essentially, we create a platform to elevate overlooked and underserved communities," organizers said on their website.