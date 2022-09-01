x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC Thing

Porchfest DC brings music to Hillcrest lawns

Porchfest is now in its fourth year.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Music fans in Southeast D.C. gathered around porches in the Hillcrest neighborhood to hear local musicians and DJs Sunday.

Established in 2018, Porchfest DC transforms front porches and lawns into entertainment venues throughout the neighborhood. The first Porchfest drew a crowd of about 500 people, while the second edition in 2019 brought an estimated 3,000 people

RELATED: Front porch music fests return to DC | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: This festival is bringing live music, good vibes to DC's Petworth neighborhood | It's A DC Thing

Similar events have also been held in other neighborhoods across the District. Organizers said the mission of the Southeast D.C. Porchfest is to mission spotlight emerging performance artists and burgeoning communities East of the River. But they say it's bigger than the performances.

"Our goals reach beyond hosting performances on front porches and lawns. We aim to spotlight the unique qualities of communities East of the River and local performers who preserve the history and culture of Washington, D.C., through their artistry. Essentially, we create a platform to elevate overlooked and underserved communities," organizers said on their website.

This year's event featured a lineup of dozens of local artists.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Here's how to get your special Washington Spirit Metro card

Before You Leave, Check This Out