The National Zoo's new baby gorilla needs a name. Here's how you can help

WASHINGTON — As you may have heard, the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute just welcomed an adorable western lowland gorilla baby. The baby girl was born at the Great Ape House on May 27 to mom Calaya, age 20, and dad Baraka, age 31. She's the first western lowland gorilla born at the zoo in five years.

Now, zookeepers need your help to give this tiny queen a name. There are three names to choose from. Polls are now open and will close on June 9 at noon eastern time.

Here's a little more info about each name option.

Lola (LOH-lah) | Yoruba for “greatness”

(M-KAH-lee) | Swahili for “fierce” Zahra (ZAH-rah) | Swahili for “beautiful flower”

Which one do you like the most? Make your voice heard on the National Zoo's website.

The ape house has been closed since the birth to allow mom and daughter to bond. The zoo says the new baby — the second for both parents — joins the zoo’s troop of gorillas: silverback leader Baraka, mother Calaya, and their 5-year-old son Moke, as well as a 41-year-old female named Mandara and her 14-year-old daughter, Kibibi. Animal care staff have observed Calaya's excellent parenting skills as she cradles and nurses the infant, who appears healthy and strong.