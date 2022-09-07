Enjoy the museum after-hours with National Gallery Nights | It's A DC Thing

Here's everything you need to know about the hugely popular event.

WASHINGTON — The hugely popular and free National Gallery Nights are back at D.C.'s National Gallery of Art. Art enthusiasts have a unique opportunity to to visit the museum after normal hours and usual crowds.

The special events are happening on the second Thursday of September, October and November. Each of the nights have a specific theme with live performances, art making, music and food. There are even pop-up talks and discussions with artists.

The theme for Thursday, Sept. 8, is Homecoming, celebrating the event's return to the East Building of the National Gallery of Art. Then on Oct. 13, it's an ode to Halloween with a Trick or Treat theme. Nov. 10's theme is Americana.

Free registration is required for each night, and registration opens one week in advance. Officials say last year's events sold out for the entire season, and the event has already sold out for Thursday.

But there will be a limited number of passes available at 10 a.m. on the morning of each event and some additional passes will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 5:30 p.m.