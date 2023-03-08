Share your art on the National Cathedral's stained glass windows

The "Light in the Darkness Project" encourages you to draw your story with a new augmented reality app. Here's how it works.

WASHINGTON — If you have been to the Washington National Cathedral, you know the stained glass windows tell a story. Now, the cathedral is trying to expand that story by having you share yours.

It's called the Light in the Darkness Project. Cathedral officials have created an augmented reality app that allows visitors to create their own stained glass windows, and then see what they look like when installed.

All you need to do to get involved is download the Draw Your Story app, sketch a picture of the story you want to tell, snap a photo with the app and hold your phone up to the window. You will see your creation in all its glory!