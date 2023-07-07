Metrobar transforms an old DC train car into a bar | It's A DC Thing

The transit-themed bar in Brentwood first opened in 2021 with COVID-friendly outdoor seating. But now track work is complete and the bar is taking it inside.

WASHINGTON — If you've ever been riding the Metro and thought, "I really wish I was sipping an adult beverage inside this railcar" your chance is arriving!

Metrobar, a transit-themed bar, first opened in spring 2021 near the Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood Metro station with 11,000-square-feet of COVID-friendly outdoor seating. But now track work is complete and the bar is ready to launch indoor seating.

"The railcar bar features a tri-colored hexagonal tiled floor (no carpet, no terra cotta), 2-top & 4-top seating for 38ppl, including 26 repurposed Metro seats reupholstered in our take on “Potomac Blue," the bar said in an Instagram post. "Finally, the bar features flip up windows that open to the covered platform."

The bar itself is inside a refurbished 5000-series Metro train car. The 5000-series was first brought into service in 2001 and trains began being retired in 2018, according to WMTA.

🚨ALERT🚨 Doors are opening to the railcar at metrobar! 🚇 Track work is complete and you & your crew are invited to go off the rails and grab drinks in car 5058 this summer. Sign up for our 1st look lottery & a chance to enjoy free drinks inside the trainhttps://t.co/Kacd2KgpBC pic.twitter.com/oG35cwRy6Z — metrobar (@metrobardc) June 30, 2023

The railcar bar will be open for a soft opening on Saturday, with limited tickets available through a free lottery system. You can enter your name and email address here to join the lottery system (one entry per person) and randomly chosen guests will be notified Friday. First attendees get one free drink.

There will be DJs on hand regularly, as well as life-sized art installations. Metrobar intends to keep highlighting local artists and products and symbolizing "the connection between the District’s eight wards."

Metrobar is located at 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE DC and will be open Saturday from 5-9 p.m.