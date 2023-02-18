Howard University honored with bobblehead

The Bison bobblehead is part of a series celebrating 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — "The Mecca" Howard University is getting its own bobblehead! The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the Bison bobblehead as part of the officially licensed series highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities for Black History Month.

The Howard University bobblehead, which is available for pre-order and expected to ship in June, can be found here. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,023.

The series features 13 schools in all. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each school’s bobblehead goes back to the school.

"We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and entire Howard community will enjoy this new Bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”