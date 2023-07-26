x
DC Thing

This Georgetown cottage is up for sale and it comes with a lot of history

The red one-bedroom house hit the market for the low price of $998,000.

WASHINGTON — We all know finding good housing in the District can be costly. If you're looking for a new place, a cute little place in Georgetown just hit the market for the low, low price of $998,000. It comes with plenty of history. 

The one-bedroom cottage is believed to have been built by a British sea captain in the 1700s. It comes with a story that could only be told in D.C.

The little gem was owned for 65 years by Ann Caracristi, a World War II cryptologist who became the first female Deputy Director of the National Security Agency. A few of her possessions come with the house, including a wooden desk and books. But if you're looking for NSA secrets, you're out of luck. The NSA reportedly swept the house before it was put on the market.

For a closer look at this uniquely D.C. thing, check out the listing here.

Looking for Georgetown real estate, but a whole house is out of your price range? A wall is still up for sale for $50,000. 

