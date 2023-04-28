Folger Shakespeare Library reopens in November after 3-year renovation

Here's what visitors can look forward to.

WASHINGTON — The Folger Shakespeare Library is reopening its historic home on Capitol Hill to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, after a major three-year building renovation. The renovation will allow the Folger to share more of its collection and resources.

The transformed Folger will welcome visitors to new and reimagined spaces including new exhibition halls, a learning lab, lush gardens, and expanded amenities such as a new café and gift shop.

“After much planning and dedicated work, the Folger is opening to a wider world and an even more expansive vision of what Shakespeare, the humanities, and the arts can contribute,” says Folger Director Michael Witmore in a press statement. “This is a golden opportunity for us to reintroduce ourselves and welcome local, national, and international communities to the new Folger.”

The new exhibition spaces will include Folger’s first permanent Shakespeare exhibition. All 82 copies of the Folger’s Shakespeare First Folios — over a third of the copies remaining in the world — will be publicly displayed together for the first time in a 20-foot-long visible vault. The First Folios will be surrounded by interactive experiences inviting visitors of all ages to explore Shakespeare, his works and world, and their connection to our own time.

The $80.5 million renovation project was designed by the Philadelphia-based architectural firm of KieranTimberlake. Here are some highlights of what's new.