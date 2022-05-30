Help name the Dulles Greenway eaglet

Eagle fans can weigh in on three possible names for the new eaglet

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — The Dulles Greenway bald eagles need your help once again.

The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13. Since then, the eaglet has been known as "D.G.-1." The D.G. stands for Dulles Greenway, and the number 1 meaning it was the first eaglet.

But the little one can't go by that name forever.

The folks at the Dulles Greenway have come up with three possible names for the eaglet:

Deegee - Keeping close to the original name, for Dulles Greenway

Orion - For the hunter in Greek mythology.

Unity