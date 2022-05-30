Help name the Dulles Greenway eaglet

LEESBURG, Va. — The Dulles Greenway bald eagles need your help once again.
The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13. Since then, the eaglet has been known as "D.G.-1." The D.G. stands for Dulles Greenway, and the number 1 meaning it was the first eaglet.
But the little one can't go by that name forever.
The folks at the Dulles Greenway have come up with three possible names for the eaglet:
- Deegee - Keeping close to the original name, for Dulles Greenway
- Orion - For the hunter in Greek mythology.
- Unity
Time is running out to have your voice heard. Fans have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to vote online in the poll. It's not clear when the winning name will be announced.
