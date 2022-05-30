x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC Thing

Help name the Dulles Greenway eaglet

Eagle fans can weigh in on three possible names for the new eaglet

More Videos

LEESBURG, Va. — The Dulles Greenway bald eagles need your help once again.

The adult bald eagles, recently named Rosa and Martin, laid two eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched Sunday, March 13. Since then, the eaglet has been known as "D.G.-1." The D.G. stands for Dulles Greenway, and the number 1 meaning it was the first eaglet. 

But the little one can't go by that name forever.

The folks at the Dulles Greenway have come up with three possible names for the eaglet:

  • Deegee - Keeping close to the original name, for Dulles Greenway
  • Orion - For the hunter in Greek mythology.
  • Unity

Time is running out to have your voice heard. Fans have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to vote online in the poll. It's not clear when the winning name will be announced.

RELATED: Cute alert: Dulles Greenway bald eagles welcome first eaglet

RELATED: Bald eagles found nesting on Dulles Greenway named after MLK Jr., Rosa Parks | It's A DC Thing

RELATED: Seeing more bald eagles in our region? It's the result of a big comeback story

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.