DC creating new specialty license plates calling for statehood

The Department of Motor Vehicles is making a specialty license plate with the message "We Demand Statehood."

WASHINGTON — Apparently D.C.'s current "End Taxation Without Representation" license plate not a strong enough message for some drivers. The District's Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer an alternative.

D.C. is currently in the process of designing new specialty plates that will feature the message, "We demand statehood."

It's all in an amendment to the part of the DC Code that set up the "End Taxation without Representation" license plates back in 2016. The amendment allows Mayor Muriel Bowser to design and make available a new specialty tag with the new message.

Drivers will have to pay a one-time application fee of $51 and an annual fee to display their statehood pride.