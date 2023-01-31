This cross-stitched Metro map took 2 months to complete | It's A DC Thing

Nana Gongadze learned the art of cross stitching from her grandmother.

WASHINGTON — One woman's creative use of cross stitching is getting a lot of attention on social media, and for good reason. Nana Gongadze just finished a full map of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) Metro map, and it is excellent.

Gongadze tells us she completed the map in two months using a pattern she purchased from online craft store Etsy. Gongadze said she first learned the art of cross stitch from her grandmother when she was in elementary school.

"I didn't heavily get into it till about 2018 when I was in college, and got super into it during the pandemic, predictably," Gongadze said. She said she's happy to be able to carry on the craft she learned from her grandma in a contemporary way.

She said the original pattern did not have the text, which she added herself using a photo of the map for reference.

She posted the finished product on Twitter and Reddit, where it has gotten dozens of comments, with many people asking her to sell the cross-stitched maps.

The official WMATA Twitter page even commented on the map.

That's great work! Thank you for sharing, and have a great evening! -KA — Metro (@wmata) January 29, 2023