Here's why you may see frog sculptures around DC

Andrew Simpson says a "side quest" started during the Covid pandemic has gotten out of control.

WASHINGTON — A scavenger hunt is going viral on social media, and the whole thing started as a D.C. man's way to entertain his wife.

Maybe you have seen them around town: Small concrete frogs holding globes on pedestals with the phrase "Game of Frogs" on them. A Reddit user posted a photo of one of these frogs on the site, and it got plenty of comments and reactions. "This is such a cool idea," one user said. So how did this whole thing get started? We reached out to the game's creator, Andrew Simpson, to get more information.

Simpson said it started during the Covid pandemic, when he would create little sculptures to amuse his wife. Then people started finding them, and searching for more. At the beginning, they weren't frogs.

"The objects were a bit gloomy," Simpson said. "Lots of Munch-style Screams. So I decided to do something more cheerful in '23."

Hence, Game of Frogs. Simpson estimates about 150 of the friendly frogs around D.C. since the beginning of the year. Now, he's spreading joy to anyone who happens to spot them.

Simpson said he is not an artist by trade.

"This project is a side quest that got out of control," Simpson said. If you're looking for a map of where the frogs have been seen, maybe a Game of Frogs website to get in on the hunt, Simpson said you're out of luck. Simpson only uses Instagram to make Game of Frogs updates.

"I don't have a website for this nonsense. The best way for people to see the frogs is to take a stroll in the city," Simpson said.

Despite it being strictly a side quest, he said the project has been worthwhile.

"It's been a fun and rewarding project," Simpson said. "People reach out online to say that the frogs made them smile. We've even overheard people in our building talking about the frogs, not knowing I'm the culprit."