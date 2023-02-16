News of engagement at DC's Dan's Cafe goes viral

The iconic Adams Morgan dive bar is an unlikely site to pop the question.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Love has been in the air all week, especially at legendary dive bar Dan's Cafe in Adams Morgan. Known for liquor served in squirt bottles, Dan's is not exactly a place where heartfelt moments are expected to be shared. That's why, when news of the engagement between Jaqlyn Alderete and Cyrus Huncharek reached social media via Politico, people had questions and concerns.

"So that's what Rihanna meant by finding love in a hopeless place," Twitter user David Beer said.

"Doing a public proposal at Dan's Cafe is the epitome of unhinged," reads another comment.

A poll conducted by the Twitter account Barred In DC found that 80% of respondents would not pop the question at Dan's.

1/5 of you would get engaged at Dan’s Cafe. 40% say no one should https://t.co/SaFE0GGK7s pic.twitter.com/2iDYnv4Y96 — Barred in DC (@BarredinDC) February 15, 2023

But the man behind the viral engagement said despite the attention he's gotten, he wouldn't change a thing.

"Yes, I got engaged at Dan's Cafe over the weekend as my now fiance was celebrating her birthday there with a group of friends! I would do it again in a heartbeat because I am now going to marry the love of my life. Besides some weirdness with the bouncer, we couldn't be happier," Huncharek said in a tweet.

Yes, I got engaged at Dan's Cafe over the weekend as my now fiance was celebrating her birthday there with a group of friends! I would do it again in a heartbeat because I am now going to marry the love of my life. Besides some weirdness with the bouncer, we couldn't be happier! https://t.co/ExeqerBX4W — Cyrus Huncharek (@chuncharek) February 14, 2023