The tradition dates back to 1909.

WASHINGTON — A longstanding tradition is back again at Nationals Park Wednesday. The D.C. tradition of the Congressional Baseball Game dates back to 1909.

The beloved bipartisan baseball game features members of the United States Congress from each party and allows them to solidify relationships off the floor and on the field.

Over the last century, the Congressional Baseball Game’s popularity has contributed to its evolution into a foundation called Congressional Sports for Charity. Created in 2016, Congressional Sports for Charity provides support to worthy and effective charities serving vulnerable children and families in the Washington, D.C. area. These charities include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Literacy Center and the Washington Nationals Philanthropies along with the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund in gratitude to the brave officers at the Republican practice shooting on June 14, 2017.

Both teams put together strong rosters for the 2023 game, but Republicans currently hold the crown and the bragging rights. The GOP emerged victorious last year, scoring 10 runs in a shutout.