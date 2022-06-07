More than 40 breweries are participating at this year's Brew at the Zoo

The tasting event returns to the National Zoo on Sept. 8.

WASHINGTON — Cheers with a cheetah, drink up with a donkey or rage with a reptile at this year's Brew at the Zoo event in September.

The beer-tasting event returns on Sept. 8 to the Smithsonian National Zoo. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with food trucks, live music and more than 40 breweries and cideries from around the D.C. region.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy after-hours access to the Great Cats exhibit and live music by Rollex Band and Ewabo Steel Drum Trio. Along the Zoo’s main pathway, Olmsted Walk, food truck fare will be available for purchase. Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo support the Smithsonian’s conservation work to save endangered species around the world.

Tickets are on sale now for $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Sober driver tickets have already sold out.

All Brew at the Zoo guests must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID upon entering the Zoo. Children and infants will not be permitted to enter, the zoo says.

Zoo officials say the event will happen rain or shine, but may change based on changing CDC COVID-19 community levels.