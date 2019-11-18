WASHINGTON — George and Cathy Jones walked into Bensons Jewelers on F Street in downtown D.C. Monday afternoon with a mission: They came to collect on a bridal registry gift that Cathy's boss had given them for their wedding.

The only problem was the Jones’ got married on Nov. 8, 1969.

"Ken, I’d like to redeem this gift certificate here," George said, handing the weathered piece of paper to Ken Stein, Benson’s manager. Stein smiled.

"My pleasure," Stein said. "It’s only been 50 years."

It’s been said love is patient and kind. But this story really puts the patience and kindness part to the test.

Catherine Jones



Let’s let these two lovebirds of five decades do the explaining, including the part about the groom being seven years older when they met.

"I was 17 when we started dating," Cathy recalled. "I can’t imagine my parents letting me do that."

Being the sentimental sort of reporter that always focuses on the positive, I inquired whether Cathy's family thought of having George arrested.

"They held a gun to my head," George joked.

"No, they always thought he was wonderful," Cathy laughed.

Their wedding was indeed Nov. 8, 1969, when silver was just $13.21 per ounce. The busy newlyweds, with two full-time jobs and just one car, forgot to collect one gift: one ornate silver place setting from the Stieff company, redeemable at Bensons.

Given the internet didn't exist in 1969, there was no digital record of the gift, and the Jones' didn’t find the type-written certificate, hidden behind old photo, for decades.

"It was in our wedding album," Cathy said. "And we found it again. I was kind of surprised."

George, thinking ahead, waited until their golden anniversary to try and cash it in.

"The first email I got from George was, ‘Do you carry silver?’ And I wrote back, ‘No I don’t think anybody does anymore," Stein said.

Bensons



But then the manager got the full story, how they had misplaced that certificate somewhere between 2019 and, oh, Woodstock.

Once Stein realized the sentimental importance, he made a promise.

"But I will find a way to get it, and I will stand behind the certificate," George recalled Stein saying.

Stein made calls. And more calls. He finally found a place called Replacements Limited that refurbishes silver and sub-contracted them for that original ornate rose place setting.

Two sons, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, 50 years and three days later, George and Cathy walked into the store at 1331 F Street, just steps from where Bensons was originally located.

bensons

From behind the glass, out came the gleaming place setting.

"Monetarily it means a little more, but sentimentally it’s actually special, Cathy said. "We’re actually fulfilling the commitment Mr. Rasmussen gave to give us this set."

C.O. Rasmussen wasn’t just any boss at the National Security Agency. He was the one who trusted a teenager to do the job, a man who became a father figure for Cathy and a part of the young couple’s life until his death in the 1990s.

"I think he would be very happy to finally see that we did that, finally," Cathy said.

George plans to put the set in a shadowbox with the letter that tells this patient, kind story that ends with real consumer devotion. But not before they eat dinner with them.

They planned on shrimp salad with their great granddaughter at the table.

Asked who would use the setting, Cathy replied, "Oh, you mean tonight? We’ll probably share."

RELATED: A year in the life of a Capital Gazette shooting widow

RELATED: OPINION: Calm down, you saps; it's just a tree. (Except when you dig into its majestic history)

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.