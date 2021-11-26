Knights of Columbus host coat drive for children, families

The Knights of Columbus handed out 3,000 coats on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Black Friday proved to be a blustery day. Temperatures struggled to rise even with the sun shining.

It’s one of the reasons the Knights of Columbus handed out brand new winter coats for kids and people who needed them.

Many low-income families have scarce resources to cover even the most basic essentials, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Knights of Columbus wanted to make sure each child has a warm coat. They handed out brand new coats to neighbors at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Southeast D.C. Friday.

The Knights of Columbus launched the Coats for Kids program to ensure that every child in North America would have access to a warm winter coat. Since the program started in D.C. in 2009, councils have purchased and distributed more than 500,000 new winter coats to children throughout North America.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap, said this is the season for giving if you can.

“It’s a great gesture of concern for kids and young people who need a little help at this time of year,” Gregory said.

A brutal winter is expected this year. One mother of four said this coat drive is right on time.

“It’s really helpful because it helps me save money. I don’t have to pay for new winter coats for the kids and I’m glad we have people in the community that can help,” she said.

Metro Police officers were also picking up coats. Each district gets three boxes. Officer Karen Voglezon said giving them out is a way to connect with the community they serve.

“We never know what anybody’s situation is, so to get a warm coat for the winter is very good,” Officer Voglezon said.