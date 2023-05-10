Wizards hold a Style Showcase at the Wharf for DC's Fashion Week

The Wizards partnered with D.C.’s Fashion Week Founder and Executive Producer Ean Williams to put on a fabulous and memorable showcase.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The NBA is no stranger to the fashion industry. Each player treats their arrival as their own personal runway. Our Washington Wizards took it a step further and hosted a Style Showcase for D.C.’s Fashion Week.

The Wizards partnered with D.C.’s Fashion Week Founder and Executive Producer Ean Williams to put on a fabulous and memorable showcase.

The event took place at the Wharf Pier in Southeast D.C., on Wednesday night. The fashion show showcased both local designers based in the DMV and international designers.

Some designers featured in this year's show were:

Hoodlvm

Alec Risimnic Couture

Amber Elle

Miguel Wilson

Chris Pyrate

SOMEWHERE

DC Proper

"Being able to add my artistic touch and fashion perspective to my home team is second to none! D.C. has always been a trendsetter so to get to highlight D.C. style and its evolution with the Wizards is going to be fun for sure!" said local designer Chris Pyrate.

There was a couture show and a menswear show, which was perfect since EVERY player from our Wizards team walked in the show, for each designer being featured in the show!

Here’s a recap of some of the ensembles the players dawned on the runway.

Point Guard Jordan Poole’s look was a nod to the 70s era. He came out in a cream embossed balaclava (ski mask), paired with a matching cream long-sleeve crochet lace collared shirt, and maroon colored flared trousers with contrasting cream-colored strips down the side. Tying it all together with a pair of black leather loafers with a gold chain detail.

Small Forward Bilal Coulibaly was styled in a modern streetwear outfit. Black leather straight-leg pants, a charcoal graphic tee, paired with a brown collared jacket and a black trucker hat to tie back the elements of his shirt and pants. He also dawned not one but two bags. A brown leather duffle bag and a black and white printed padded tote bag.

Point Guard Tyus Jones was also styled in streetwear, but more colorful. A black hoodie with large coral and pink flowers printed all over and white jeans with the outline of the same flowers from the hoodie in black spray paint.

Small Forward Corey Kispert mixed casual Fridays with streetwear for a monochromatic look. Wearing a cream vintage 1978 NBA World Champs “Bullets” graphic tee, cream twill trousers, and a padded cream bomber jacket.