DR. PHIL on WUSA9!

Tune in Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m.

All new episodes this week!

Can you imagine a teen with a monthly allowance that started at $5,000! Check out Tuesday's episode on May 1!

Monday, April 30

Show #16416 (TV PG (L))

“Inside the Church of Wells: One Family's Struggle to Save Their Daughter”

ALL-NEW! In 2013, Catherine Grove, a pretty, young nursing student with a bright future, vanished without a trace. It wasn’t long before her parents, who feared the worst, discovered that she was alive and living in Wells, TX within the controversial Church of Wells. Catherine’s parents say they believe their daughter is being held against her will and claim she has made at least four attempts to escape, claims the church and Catherine deny. Today, they share their story and a desperate plea for Catherine to return home. Plus, a local pastor who lives next door to the church’s property and claims to have witnessed strange practices for years. (CTD)

Tuesday, May 1

Show #16112 (TV PG (L))

"My 15-Year-Old Daughter is a Rich and Spoiled Beverly Hills Brat!"

ALL-NEW! Nina says even after she lowered her 15-year-old daughter, Nicolette’s, monthly allowance from $5,000 to $1,000, Nicolette is still overspending on her credit cards in order to keep up with teens in their hometown of Beverly Hills. Nina says she recently allowed a family friend, Joel, to move into her home so he could help chauffeur Nicolette around and watch her spending. Nicolette admits to spending her day having lunch in Beverly Hills, shopping, and making YouTube videos. Nina and Joel say they worry about Nicolette, who admits to having zero future goals except to not work, be rich, wear designer clothes and drive a Mercedes G-Wagen. Dr. Phil surprises Nicolette, her mother, and Joel by sending Nicolette on a special assignment near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles a few days prior to taping Dr. Phil. (CTD)

Wednesday, May 2

Show #16129 (TV 14 (L))

"I Was in Prison for Reckless Homicide and Now My Sister Needs to Give My Kids Back"

ALL-NEW! On March 5, 2014, Tricia was arrested for selling heroin to someone who subsequently died of an overdose. For her part in his death, Tricia was convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to three years in prison. While in prison, Tricia’s sister, Christy, was given legal custody of Tricia’s two daughters. After being released from prison, Tricia says she is clean, sober, and ready to get her daughters back. But Christy flat out refuses, saying her sister is not stable enough and never will be. Tricia claims Christy is only keeping her children out of spite. Can Dr. Phil get these two sisters on the same page for the sake of the children? Find out! (CTD)

Thursday, May 3

Show #16322 (TV 14 (L))

"I’ve Turned My Life Around but My Sister Refuses to Give My Children Back!"

ALL-NEW! Dr. Phil continues his conversation with sisters Tricia and Christy who are at odds over the custody of Tricia's children. When Tricia went to prison, Christy was given legal custody of Tricia’s two daughters. Now out of prison, Tricia says she is clean and sober and wants her sister to return her daughters to her, but Christy claims Tricia is an “unstable drug addict” and says she will never return her children. Tricia and Christy’s brother, Mark, joins the conversation. Mark says Christy is purposely being an obstacle to reunification between Tricia and her daughters. Mark says Tricia has done everything to prove she’s ready to be a mom, and he claims Christy is now a drug addict and alcoholic. Mark also claims Christy is a pathological liar and accuses her of faking a pregnancy! Plus, the explosive drama continues backstage. Will this family come together for the sake of Tricia’s children? You don’t want to miss this! (CTD)

Friday, May 4

Show #16056 (TV 14 (L)(S)(D))

"Blame It on a Religious Upbringing or a Dark Family Secret? My 19-Year-Old Daughter is Living a Dangerous Double Life"

ALL-NEW! Ever since Shirley kicked her 19-year-old daughter, Marie, out of the house for voting for Hillary Clinton, she says Marie has been living a dangerous double life, drinking, doing drugs and, worst of all, making money as a sugar baby. Marie’s behavior goes against Shirley’s strict Catholic upbringing, and Shirley says she doesn’t know where she went wrong with Marie, because her older sons, Jan and Scott, turned out OK. Jan says he feels responsible for Marie’s rebellion because of a dark family secret he was part of, but Dr. Phil discovers another dark secret the family has been hiding that could be the key to unlocking Marie’s rebellion against the family. (CTD)

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change.

© 2018 WUSA