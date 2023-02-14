Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will start their first tour together in DC

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Poehler and Fey said in a press release.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Comedy icons and "Saturday Night Live" alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are going on their first-ever tour together and it is kicking off in Washington, D.C.

The Restless Leg Tour begins at the DAR Constitution Hall on Friday, April 28.

The short tour includes four stops this spring. Fans of the duo can expect to see Poehler and Fey celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and entertainment.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Poehler and Fey said in a press release.

Tickets for the four-city tour will be available for pre-sale on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. General sale tickets will be available starting Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. A limited amount of VIP merchandise bundled tickets are available on each show.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat May 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena