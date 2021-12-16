Next Gen TV comes to the nation's capital with a kickoff, innovation lab at Howard University

WUSA9's own Lesli Foster virtually emcees and honors students who completed foundational knowledge of Next Gen TV. What IS Next Gen TV? Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — WUSA9's own Lesli Foster, a Howard University alumna herself, is helping to usher in a new era of broadcasting today at Howard University as she virtually emcees the launch of Next Generation TV service.

WUSA9 and four other local stations are working together to bring Next Gen TV service to viewers and Howard University’s WHUT (PBS), the first and only public TV station owned and licensed to a historically Black institution, is serving as the host station for these stations’ Next Gen TV broadcasts.

A virtual celebration of the launch of Next Generation TV service starts at 10 a.m. Next Gen TV is an exciting, new broadcasting standard that combines the free accessibility of over-the-air television with the interactive features of the internet.

The event, emceed virtually by Lesli Foster, honors several students who completed a foundational knowledge of the Next Gen TV certificate program that was available only to Howard University students. The recipients of a first-of-its-kind Next Gen TV fellowship will also be recognized.

At Howard, the Media Technology Innovation Learning Lab is being formed in partnership with participating broadcasters and the professional equipment and consumer technology companies that are involved with this project. The purpose of the lab is to foster industry collaboration and broad participation with this project, showing how the myriad capabilities of Next Gen TV could best be applied for future public service objectives, to entertain and inform audiences throughout the Washington area and the nation.

Speakers include:

Dr. Wayne Frederick, president, Howard University

Sen. Gordon H. Smith, president and CEO, National Association of Broadcasters

Geoffrey Starks, commissioner, Federal Communications Commission

Sean D. Plater, general manager, WHUR 96.3 and WHUT-TV, Howard University

Sam Matheny, executive vice president and chief technology officer, National Association of Broadcasters

What is Next Gen TV?

Next Gen TV (also known as ATSC 3.0) is the latest digital television technology. It combines over-the-air broadcast with the internet. Features of Next Gen TV include:

Brilliant Video

With Next Gen TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. Next Gen TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD, and HDR.

Enhanced Audio

Next Gen TV provides consistent volume across channels while Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the Next Gen TV set up. Next Gen TV uses the Dolby AC-4 audio codec.

Interactive & Personalized Content

Next Gen TV will be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With Next Gen TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future