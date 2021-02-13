St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital accepting virtual valentines for patients this holiday

“They're away from home, they're away from their friends, so we want to still make sure that they don't miss milestones and events while they're being treated."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With the holiday right around the corner, It’s time to start working on those Valentine’s Day notes.

This year, you might want to take some extra time to send one to a child at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital is asking anyone with time to spare to send an e-card for patients — no stamp or trip to the mailbox required.

The e-cards can include a customized or pre-written message and those interested in participating can choose from a handful of cards designed by patients at St. Jude.

“They're away from home, they're away from their friends, so we want to still make sure that they don't miss milestones and events while they're being treated at the hospital,” St. Jude Regional Managing Director Erin Farrell explained. “I just know that all the folks here in the DMV are gonna want to help put a smile on a patient's face. I know that together, we're going to make that happen.”

Share a sweet message of support with the kids of St. Jude today! Visit https://t.co/4MKHm1UoQL to send

them a customized Valentine’s Day e-card now. pic.twitter.com/HofV5FaJRg — St. Jude (@StJude) February 12, 2018

St. Jude has a location locally in Fairfax, Virginia, as well as many other locations all over the country. The hospital treats life-threatening pediatric diseases such as cancer and sickle cell, “all while freeing families from the biggest burden in getting life-saving healthcare: the cost,” they detail on their website. “Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live,” the hospital shares in their Virtual Valentine Campaign."

Those looking to make a difference this Valentine’s Day and into the future can also make a donation to St. Jude, which will go to supporting the mission of making sure no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.