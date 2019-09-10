WASHINGTON — The Washington, D.C. area has plenty of parks and public spaces to clean up. A local resident posted on Reddit Wednesday looking for opportunities to pitch in and help clean up the city.

Here's what we found:

Saturday, the Anacostia Watershed Society is hosting a restoration workday at Kingman Island in Northeast D.C. Their goal is to remove invasive honey suckle plants to make room for a picnic area overlooking the Anacostia River.

On Sunday, The Earth Ethics Action Team is partnering with Sunday Ethical Education for Kids (SEEK) to host a stream cleanup. They'll be hauling trash out of the lower part of Portal Branch of Rock Creek Park.

Next weekend, on October 18th, the Rock Creek Conservancy is hosting a trash clean-up in Meadowbrook Park in Chevy Chase.

