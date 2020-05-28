Nova Job Fair: 35,000 jobs available for recent grads

Recent grads looking for a job need to look no farther than Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Recent grads looking for a job need to look no farther than Fairfax County. Thursday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m. ET the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is holding a free virtual career fair for rising seniors and recent college grads.

Victor Hoskins the President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority says there are 35,000 positions that need to be filled in Northern Virginia.

To participate in the fair you only need a smartphone and a good Wi-Fi signal.

"We’ve recruited 13 companies and there are thousands of jobs in the area of sales, marketing, technology, STEM," says Hoskins. "They range from Northrop Grumman which is a fortune 500 company to small companies like Boost LLC which is a minority owned business with 25 employees."

When participants "arrive" at the job fair on Thursday they'll enter a virtual lobby. They’ll see companies displayed in little tiles. To visit a company booth and see which jobs are available you simply click on the company tile. Inside of the company "booth" participants will be able to pick the jobs that interest them. Then an HR representative from the company will join them in a video chat for an interview.

"We just want them to get those jobs and stay in our region or come to our region," says Hoskins. "We’re looking for talent."

So far 700 people have registered for the virtual job fair that you can access from your smartphone. If you want to register, go to WorkinNorthernVirginia.com.