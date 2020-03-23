WASHINGTON — While many of us are adjusting to working from home, for some people it's just another day.

Social media influencers have been practicing "social distancing" long before COVID-19. Every night this week on The Q & A we'll talk to an influencer about how they're interacting with their followers in times like this.

Rachel Brathen is known by her more than two million followers as "Yoga Girl." She is a leader in the yoga world and is trying to use her platform to help people around the world during a stressful time.

"If you're having one of those really panicky moments," Rachel told us meditation can help to ground you. "Wherever you are, just closing your eyes, placing a hand to your belly and a hand to your heart and then taking three really, genuinely deep breaths."

Soon after we spoke to Rachel, her daughter became ill. The government in Aruba, where they live, told Rachel to have her tested. After waiting two long days, the test came back negative.

Her advice for everyone? Connect with friends and family, and don't be afraid to share your emotions.

"For every person I see who is actually sharing something real, letting themselves be vulnerable and saying 'hey, I'm super scared right now.' That makes me take a breath and go 'oh okay. I'm scared, too, I'm not alone, I'm not crazy, we're in this together.'"

Rachel started "30 days of space" -- a free 30-day event for anyone who wants to practice yoga and mindfulness during the quarantine; you can sign up on her Instagram to participate.

