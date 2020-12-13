How long will we have to wear masks? | The Q & A

What exactly will change when vaccines roll out? WUSA9 reached out to Dr. Perkins, Family Physician at Georgetown University Student Health Center for the answer.

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so many are anxiously anticipating the implementation of effective vaccines. But what exactly will change when these vaccines roll out?

The Q & A Team at WUSA9 reached out to Dr. LaTasha Seliby Perkins, Family Physician at Georgetown University Student Health Center and Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine, for the answer.

Once people start getting get vaccinated, will we still have to wear masks?

Dr. Perkins said that, unfortunately, the implementation of a vaccine will likely not do away with mask requirements for the foreseeable future.

“There's still a lot that we're learning about the vaccine. Experts aren't sure what percentage of the population has to get the vaccine before herd immunity is established. And so for that reason, we want to continue to wear a mask.”

Q: What about social distancing? Will that have to stick around for a while, too?

A: “Definitely until it warms back up, for sure. Because we are still in the flu season, we have to consider the flu season in addition to COVID-19. And so expecting to continue to social distance, at least through the summer.”

Dr. Perkins is hopeful that after a large majority of people get vaccinated, we might be able to wear masks a little less. She guesses we may be able to take breaks outside or with family around late next summer.