Here are the answers to more of your stimulus check questions

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department have stated that tens of millions of Americans have already started to receive their stimulus checks through direct deposit, but many more are still waiting.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

But what if you have to wait for a mailed check? Or still haven't received your money through direct deposit? Here's what others have asked us on The Q&A in terms of your stimulus check:

QUESTION: Will we be getting a second $1,200 stimulus check?

ANSWER: It is unclear right now if individuals will get more direct payments in the next stimulus bill, but WUSA9 reached out to Senator Kaine of Virginia and he believes that Congress should pass another round of direct cash payments to low- and middle-income households in the next coronavirus relief package.

QUESTION: Why was the cutoff for stimulus money set at $100,000 for single filing status? Yet again the middle class is disregarded.

ANSWER: First things first let’s talk about what middle class means.

The Pew Research Institute defines the middle class as adults whose annual household income is two-thirds to double the national median.

In 2018, the median income of U.S. individuals was around $39,000. That means that an individual would classify as middle class if they have an annual income between $26,000 to $78.000.

According to the IRS, if your filing status is single or married filing separately and you have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 you will get the full 12 hundred dollar stimulus check.

The IRS is also issuing reduced stimulus payments for people filing as single or married filing separately with an AGI between: $75,000 and $99,000

By that measure, the stimulus fund eligibility includes all individuals considered as middle class.

QUESTION: If I owed money for my 2019 taxes, will I still get a stimulus check?

ANSWER: According to the IRS the answers is yes, with one exception. Stimulus check payments will only be reduced if you have past-due child support.

If you are married filing jointly and you filed an injured spouse claim with your 2019 tax return (or 2018 tax return if you haven’t filed your 2019 tax return), according to the IRS' website, "half of the total payment will be sent to each spouse and your spouse’s. There is no need to file another injured spouse claim for the Payment."