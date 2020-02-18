BOWIE, Md. — Bowie State University, in partnership with Food Lion, opened a new on-campus nutrition lounge supplied with free, healthy foods for students

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger relief initiative, the retailer donated $10,000 to establish and equip the space.

According to school officials, the Bowie State Nutrition Lounge will provide a place for students to relax, study and have a place to access and enjoy healthy foods. The new space will provide fresh produce, a monitor to present nutrition education, tables, and chairs, couches, and microwaves, as well as shelves full of non-perishable items.

The university is partnering with Capital Area Food Bank and an area Food Lion store to ensure the lounge is stocked regularly and abides by strict food safety standards.

RELATED: ‘We seniors are forgotten’ | Senior citizens make a Little Wish for hot meals

"As the official Grocery Partner of the CIAA and deeply committed to Bowie and the greater Baltimore community, we’re excited to join with Bowie State and help nourish students right on campus," Jason Bullock, Food Lion Director of Operations said. "Students should be focused on learning, not where their next meal will come from. Caring for our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve is important to us, so we’re excited about this new space to help nourish the Bowie State community."

RELATED: Bowie State women's basketball starts season 13-0, to play nationally televised game

The new lounge at Bowie State marks the sixth such space that Food Lion Feeds has established at Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) schools since 2015 and the first in the D.C. area.



"This gift from Food Lion Feeds, along with the ongoing partnership of Food Lion and Capital Area Food Bank, will make an incredible difference for our Bowie State students, who sometimes struggle to afford healthy food options," Brent Swinton, Vice President of institutional advancement, said. "The campus community provides wraparound support to empower our students to reach their full potential. The nourishment and healthy foods provided in the Nutrition Lounge will empower our students to advance their academic success and personal well-being."

RELATED: Michelle Obama, Ellen DeGeneres surprise Southeast DC elementary school with $100K

RELATED: 50,000 Marylanders in jeopardy of losing food stamps

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.