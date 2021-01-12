Open Mic keeps the conversation going on World AIDS Day, hosts Wednesday special

The goals of World AIDS Day, which takes place annually on Dec. 1, are to bring awareness and support, reduce the stigma and raise funds for the cause to end HIV.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — WUSA9’s Open Mic is joining forces with the Prince George’s County Health Department to take on the tough conversations this World AIDS Day. Reese Waters and the rest of the team are getting to know the communities and people across the DMV who are uniting to work on the HIV epidemic, supporting those who live with HIV, and remembering those who have lost their lives over the years.

The first HIV/AIDS diagnosis in Maryland happened in 1981 and was received by a 24-year-old African American man who lived in Prince George’s County. Ever since, Prince George’s County has been one of the most affected jurisdictions in Maryland, according to the county health department.

At the end of 2020, there were an estimated 9,200 persons living with HIV in Prince George’s County. An estimated total of 8,014 of those living with HIV have been diagnosed.

The county health department has also shared data showing that HIV disproportionately impacts some populations and communities.

Among the 8,014 Prince George’s County residents living with diagnosed HIV at end of 2020, 83% were African American or Black (non-Hispanic) and 8% were Hispanic. Male-to-male sexual contact accounted for 48%, and heterosexual contact accounted for 41%. People aged 40-59 accounted for half of the people living with diagnosed HIV.

“The big three misconceptions are that this not a heterosexual problem. And it totally is a heterosexual problem. If you’re having sex, you're at risk." Division Director for Family Health Services with Prince George's County Health Department, Diane Young, explained.

"We also want to disband the myth that PrEP is going to prevent anything other than HIV because it doesn't. And then the other myth is those over 60 are not having sex, and they certainly are. Sex is a normal part of a healthy relationship. And we want people in that age group to realize that they still need to protect themselves."

PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is medicine people at risk for HIV take to prevent getting HIV from sex or injection drug use, the CDC explains on its website. When taken as prescribed, PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV.

Tonight’s World AIDS Day Open Mic special can be watched on WUSA9, your local CBS station at 7 p.m. or streamed online at www.wusa9.com/watch.

"The biggest thing that people can do is to have the conversation about HIV and normalize testing so there's no stigma around getting tested. Everyone should know their status, and you won't know if you don't get tested," Young said.