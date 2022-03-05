Budding artists now have a pop-up space to show off their work, no permission needed

Neighborhood art boxes are springing up in Prince George's County encouraging people to make art and take art.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDMONSTON, Md. — Even though the COVID-19 pandemic closed a lot of doors, it's opened others in very unexpected ways.

Artists are among those disproportionally affected by the pandemic-related shutdowns. Studios and galleries were closed and only those with a strong social media presence were able to keep in close contact with their followers.

A community-based local artists group, Operation Arts Foundation was founded in 2019 with the mission of lifting up and supporting local artists. But as the pandemic struck, the group needed to make a quick pivot in order to capitalize on its mission.

That's exactly what founders Chyna Mae and Renee Taylor did. They designed and executed a concept based on those little neighborhood book libraries you see in some communities where people are encouraged to take a book and leave one of their own. It's a free space for community sharing.

"Art MAGNET was a project we came up with during the pandemic because we used to have a gallery location for new artists and inexperienced artists to come out and get a chance to show their artwork," Taylor said. "But when the pandemic showed up our doors were closed and there was a hole there."

The first art MAGNET was built at Edmonston Maryland's Veterans Park. MAGNET is an acronym that stands for 'Mini Art Gallery Neighborhood Entertainment Tour.' It was created with support from Maryland Milestones and the Prince George's Arts & Humanities Council. The town of Edmonston and Gateway Community Development Corporation also sponsor the concept.

"What we really wanted was to bring the art to the people," Mae said.

Happy Giving Tuesday!!! Please support our nonprofit, Operation ARTS Foundation in growing our organization by participating! For donations of $150+, you'll receive a gift box full of products by local small businesses here in the DMV! https://t.co/Talmgijj9B #Maryland #Donate pic.twitter.com/sU3lSCmoVj — operationarts (@operation_arts_) April 27, 2021

The art MAGNET box is six feet tall, two feet wide and two feet deep with several shelves. It's a very cool and small intimate space where anyone from accomplished artists to neighborhood kids can place a piece of art inside and choose any piece to take home. The artist will often include their social media handle or name on the back so the person who claims their art can learn more about them.

"This is something that's always evolving, always changing," Taylor said. "Something you see here that speaks to you, you better grab it cause it might not be there tomorrow. The art MAGNET box gives the community and new artists the opportunity to show their artwork in a new and innovative platform."

Operation Arts is planning to bring four more art MAGNETS to Maryland in 2022. In fact, Taylor says the group is finalizing locations in Greenbelt and Tacoma Park and actively searching for other locations where people might be interested in hosting.

Additionally, the nonprofit is looking for a location to bring back a full-size gallery to help showcase the work of more local artists.

"I love that it brings something to the community and brings everyone together," said Charlie Smith who helped to constrict the art MAGNET and an adjacent food pantry. "That's really what it's about. Build a longer table, not a higher fence."

Edmonston’s Food Pantry is a 24-hour location where the community feeds neighbors in need. The policy is "take what you need, leave what you can."

The group asks for donations of nonperishable and unexpired food items such as cans, boxes or other package foods. This project was created by the Town of Edmonston, The Handy Lad, and Your Destiny’s Dream. Follow the Town of Edmonston on social media @edmonstonmd. You can find out more about the food pantry HERE.

"That connection. Positivity. The impact that art has on people's lives and community I think is very important," said Operation Arts development director Daniel Collins. "It's amazing to see the quality of art that goes in here and they give it so freely. It's a magical thing."

The beautiful part about the art MAGNET is that it's inclusive to everyone, even those people who don't consider themselves artists or artistically inclined.

"Maybe they're just a child who wants to take their art that's usually on the fridge and be like, 'oh my gosh. I can share this with the community? I can be a real artist?" said Taylor.

"We have people who don't consider themselves artists at all," Mae said. But it's just fun as a hobby and brings that creative side out of everyone."

You can follow Operation Arts on Instagram HERE.