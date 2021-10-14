x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Open Mic

AfroVelvet fuses fashion, art and music to reimagine DC

This eccentric artist peers into the past and future of our reality with interpretative creations.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arriving at the Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavilion on a picture-perfect September D.C. afternoon, an artistic extravaganza was exploding before my eyes.

A corner of a basketball court had sprung to life with a soulful and interpretive mix of colorful tarps, yarn and a partial mannequin. 

"Honestly, I want you to see what you see. I feel like I don't want to dictate anyone's perception," said artist AfroVelvet.

Wearing roller skates and with their hair decorated with bright blue beads, Velvet begins to describe the nature of her work -- which at this moment -- ties together the art display she's created, her new song 'DC <3' and a humanistic element with a model being prepared for a photoshoot by a makeup artist. 

"AfroVelvet is my alter ego," they said. "My name is Malissa. I would describe myself as a transmogrifier. As a design architect. As a producer."

I was not remotely prepared to offer an interpretation of what I was seeing, as I am someone who needs a detailed understanding from an artist of what they're working to convey.

"So my collections are centered around industrialism and futurism," Velvet said. "In my art, a lot of what I'm doing is telling a story of where I feel like I come from and also where I'm going." 

Velvet's description of themself as a 'transmogrifier' was curious and took me a moment to grasp. Velvet says it refers to someone who lives life in search of their own evolution and destinies. Velvet believes we don't necessarily have one destiny – we may have several. 

"A lot of my music is along the same theme of evolution. If you listen to my discography, none of my music really sounds the same. I rap in some songs, I sing in some songs. Some of them sound very gospel-like," Velvet said. 

"This reclamation by the people who are from D.C. and the gentrification that's going on and the butting heads. I wanted to really create something that people can resonate to in this moment."

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT FROM OPEN MIC: Explore avant-garde exhibitionism at The Culture House in Southwest DC

From mural art the reflects Korean art and history to a media exhibition entitled 'The Day After.'

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.