Husband of former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star NeNe Leakes dies

Gregg Leakes, 66, was most notably known for his appearances alongside his wife in 12 seasons of the hit reality TV show.

ATLANTA — The husband of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes passed away from cancer.

Gregg Leakes, 66, was most notably known for his appearances alongside his wife in 12 seasons of the hit reality TV show.

Family friend and publicist Ernest Dukes confirmed the news Wednesday and released the following statement:

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.

We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Earlier this week, NeNe posted on her Instagram that she was "broken."

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen also tweeted that he was heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes and described him as a wonderful man.

"I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth, he was a strong voice of reason and commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team," Cohen wrote. "I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes and the entire Leakes family."

I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 1, 2021