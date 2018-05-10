Need plans for the weekend? Here's a list of free and fun things to do in the area. Between food and music festivals, you will find out what's all happening in the DMV.

Friday, Oct. 5

Union Market Drive-In

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Union Market - 1309 5th St. NE

If you're ready to watch an inspirational and motivational movie, head out to see "Cool Runnings." The film is loosely based on true events surrounding a Jamaican bobsledding team reaching the Olympics. There is a $10 parking fee but walk-ups are free.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Hillfest

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park - 148 F Street SE

The outdoor concert will feature international and local artists in hopes to empower women in jazz, garner more support for music in the District and raise awareness of the impact of public policy on the arts. Enjoy food trucks, vendors and more!

Taste of Bethesda

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Woodmont Triangle - Norfolk, St. Elmo, Cordell, Del Ray, and Auburn Avenues

Head on over to Bethesda for the 29th annual Taste of Bethesda. Hangout downtown and enjoy sample food from an array of restaurants including True Food Kitchen and Georgetown Cupcake. There will also be stages with live cultural and musical performances that showcase Bethesda's culture. Admission is free but taste tickets are $5 for four. Servings cost from one to four tickets.

Love Beer Fest

When: 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Capital Riverfront - Between 1-395 and the Anacostia River

With over 1000 beer selections, enjoy beers from more than 15 breweries in the nation. Don't let the alcoholic beverage stop you from bringing the family! There will be live musical performances, face painting and even a petting zoo. The inaugural event also takes place at the same time on Sunday.

Co-Op Festival

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: National Mall - Between 10th and 12th Streets NW

This family-friendly event is a great way to learn more about cooperative businesses and how they help generate economy and make the world a better place. Enjoy food samples, live music and and even scavenger hunt stations for the kids. The event will take place at the same time on Sunday.

Sunday, Oct. 7

Southwest Yoga Fest

When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Wharf - 735 Water St. SW

Bring your yoga mat and enjoy a free day of yoga at The Wharf's District Pier. The classes will be hosted by Yoga Factory DC and will feature live music, snacks and refreshments. Each hour features different yoga exercises.

