Top subscription box gift ideas

Not sure what to get the picky person in your life this holiday season? Make it easy with a subscription box.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Finding the perfect gift for someone can make the holidays stressful. Subscription boxes are a great way to show someone you care without having to pick out one item they will treasure forever.

"Generally, the beauty about subscription boxes is that you are getting three to five times the value," said Simran Dua, My Subscription Addiction's CEO.

There are dozens and dozens of boxes to choose. Everything from Advent Calendars to wine and food boxes, to crafts for kids to coffee.

"I think subscription boxes are a really special gift, especially this season," Dua said. "We're looking for ways to liven up our daily routines. And what these subscriptions are doing is delivering daily delights."

On November 2nd, My Subscription Addiction launched its Daily Giveaway, which leads up to one of its biggest events of the year "Better than Black Friday."

"We do a daily giveaway starting Monday, where we giveaway a prize and then it leads up to November 23rd which is our big 5th anniversary of 'Better than Black Friday,'" Dua said.

Still not sure which box would be a great fit for your loved one? Here are some of the MSA Reader's Choices top picks.

Women Lifestyle: FabFitFun $49.99

Best Makeup: Ipsy $12 - $50

Best Wine: Winc $13/bottle