Top baby names predicted for 2022 in DC

Names.org released their top baby name predictions for this year based on statistics from the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Credit: POND5

WASHINGTON — The staff of Names.org revealed their predictions for the top baby names for the District of Columbia in 2022.  Their list is based on social security card applications and trends over the last 5 years.  Here are their findings:

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in District of Columbia in 2022:

  1. William
  2. James
  3. John
  4. Theodore
  5. Noah
  6. Jack
  7. Henry
  8. Liam
  9. Benjamin
  10. Charles

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in District of Columbia in 2022: 

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Maya
  4. Ava
  5. Emma
  6. Elizabeth
  7. Eleanor
  8. Sophia
  9. Sophie
  10. Isabella

