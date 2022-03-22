Top baby names predicted for 2022 in DC

WASHINGTON — The staff of Names.org revealed their predictions for the top baby names for the District of Columbia in 2022. Their list is based on social security card applications and trends over the last 5 years. Here are their findings:
10 Most Popular Names for Boys in District of Columbia in 2022:
- William
- James
- John
- Theodore
- Noah
- Jack
- Henry
- Liam
- Benjamin
- Charles
10 Most Popular Names for Girls in District of Columbia in 2022:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Maya
- Ava
- Emma
- Elizabeth
- Eleanor
- Sophia
- Sophie
- Isabella