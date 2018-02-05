There's so much to do this weekend in the DMV. Whether you are celebrating Mother's Day or Cinco de Mayo, these are our top picks of free things to do this weekend.

1. Running of the Chihuahuas: Washington, DC The Wharf

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo this Saturday by going to The Wharf for a Chihuahua race from 1-5pm! Enjoy live music, drinks, and adorable pups along The Wharf this weekend. Admission is FREE- Chihuahua's are optional.

2. U.S. Naval Academy Museum

Does your mom serve the U.S. Navy? Take her to the U.S. Naval Academy Museum for Mother's Day this year! the Museum offers two floors of exhibits about the history of seapower, the development of the U.S. Navy, and the role of the U.S. Naval Academy in producing officers capable of leading America's sailors and marines.

3. Botanical Art Worldwide: America’s Flora: Washington, DC

Looking for free fun this weekend in the District? Head on over to the U.S. Botanic Garden to see how the American Society of Botanical Artists have teamed together to display beautiful arrangements of floral wonder. This exhibit is only on display until October 15, and will be featuring 45 original pieces of art. The Botanic Garden is open from 10am-5pm.

