The Spike Mendelsohn Spicy Chick N' Funguy sandwich

Make your own plant based spicy 'chicken' sandwich at home with celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn's recipe

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The chicken sandwich competition has been underway for a while but not to be outdone the plant based dieters can get in on the action with celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn's version called the Spicy Chick N’ Funguy Sandwich

SPICY CHICK N’ FUNGUY SANDWICH

4- 3oz Deep Fried Crispy Mushroom

8 Slices Kosher Dill Pickle

4 Leafs Green Leaf Lettuce

4 Slices Tomato

1 Cup Garden Herb Sauce

4 Slices Pepperjack Cheese, Follow Your Heart Brand

1 Cup Plnt Hot Sauce

4 Each Potato Buns

4 Tbsp Earth Balance Butter

2 Tbsp Sunflower Oil

To taste Salt And Pepper

Heat up a pan, brush the buns with the melted butter and toast in the pan until golden brown. Once the buns are toasted add some sauce to the top and bottom bun, place 2 pickle on top side of the buns. Top with one slice of lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese. Toss the mushrooms with the hot sauce. Serve warm.

Let us know how your sandwich turns out on our Facebook page.