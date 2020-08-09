x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Great Day Washington

The Spike Mendelsohn Spicy Chick N' Funguy sandwich

Make your own plant based spicy 'chicken' sandwich at home with celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn's recipe
Credit: PLNT Burger/WUSA9

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The chicken sandwich competition has been underway for a while but not to be outdone the plant based dieters can get in on the action with celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn's version called the Spicy Chick N’ Funguy Sandwich

SPICY CHICK N’ FUNGUY SANDWICH

4- 3oz              Deep Fried Crispy Mushroom

8 Slices            Kosher Dill Pickle

4 Leafs             Green Leaf Lettuce

4 Slices            Tomato

1 Cup               Garden Herb Sauce

4 Slices            Pepperjack Cheese, Follow Your Heart Brand

1 Cup               Plnt Hot Sauce

4 Each             Potato Buns

4 Tbsp             Earth Balance Butter

2 Tbsp             Sunflower Oil

To taste           Salt And Pepper

Heat up a pan, brush the buns with the melted butter and toast in the pan until golden brown. Once the buns are toasted add some sauce to the top and bottom bun, place 2 pickle on top side of the buns. Top with one slice of lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese. Toss the mushrooms with the hot sauce. Serve warm.

Let us know how your sandwich turns out on our Facebook page.

Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9 am on WUSA9 & follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram for more fun features like this! 

Related Articles