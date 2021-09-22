Dating app Bumble launches new "sober" badge

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How important is drinking in your dating life? How many times have you said "Let's meet up for a drink," or have been invited for a cocktail by a potential date? Is dating and drinking a good mix? Well, post-pandemic some people being more intentional about their alcohol intake or are ditching the liquor altogether and adopting the "sober" title. And dating app Bumble is helping it's members wear it as a badge of honor.

The platform allows people to clearly identify their sober lifestyle and drinking habits. The ‘Drinking’ badge, which now features sub-menu selections of ‘Frequently’, ‘Socially’, ‘Never’, and ‘Sober’, and according to the company, has been one of the most frequently used badges by its' users in the U.S.

According to a survey, commissioned by Bumble, there is new data* around people’s current relationship with alcohol. They found that of those who drink, nearly 40% identify as ‘sober curious’ and would like to think more consciously about their decision to drink alcohol or are currently making efforts to reduce their alcohol consumption.

“Given how many people have reevaluated their relationship with alcohol as we navigate the pandemic, it felt important for Bumble to give our sober community an easy option to share that. For us, this is another step to being a safer and more welcoming platform for everyone to find connection,” said Charlotte Brown, DEI Engagement Manager at Bumble.

Some of their other findings include:

How alcohol affects dating for those who are sober & those who choose not to drink:



91% of those surveyed believe that there are common misconceptions around dating someone sober.

Of those who do not drink, more than 75% (77%) of respondents share their non-drinking habits with a potential partner on or before a first date.

Of those who do not drink, nearly one in five (19%) of those surveyed state that they date more intentionally, and choosing not to drink has positively affected their dating life.

Of those who do not drink, one in three (34%) respondents are open to dating someone who does drink. The same number (34%) also will only date others who are sober like themselves.





How alcohol impacts dating, in general:

Of those who are on dating apps, a majority (68%) of survey respondents disclose their drinking (or non-drinking) habits on their dating profiles.



Though going out for drinks has seemingly become a standard in dating, nearly one-third (29%) of those surveyed believe that this societal norm is shifting.

Nearly one in three (29%) respondents feel the most comfortable on a date if alcohol consumption is not involved, regardless of whether they personally drink or do not drink.

41% of those surveyed stated that their alcohol intake has significantly shifted since the pandemic began in March 2020, regardless of their current drinking or non-drinking habits.

How alcohol affects dating for those who drink:

Nearly half (47%) of respondents who drink are open to dating someone sober.

Of those who drink, nearly one in four (24%) respondents have consumed significantly more alcohol since the pandemic began.

*This research was commissioned by Bumble and carried out online by Censuswide from September 3rd to 7th, 2021. Surveys were conducted within the United States amongst a sample of 1,000 single adults.

Are you "sober curious" or ditching alcohol all together? Share your experience with us at greatdaywash@wusa9.com.