TAPS was launched in 1992 by veteran and surviving spouse of a fallen military member, Bonnie Carroll. With the mission to offer compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one, TAPS has provided 24/7 comfort and care for over 20 years.

“I got that knock on the door that every military member fears and my life changed dramatically. My husband and seven other Army soldiers were killed in a plane crash,” said Bonnie regarding her decision to start TAPS.

“At that time, there was no national organization for all those grieving the death of a military loved one so I said, well it’s time America had that program.”

Today TAPS has assisted over 75,000 family members, casualty officers and caregivers through their youth mentoring program, education assistance, counseling resources and more.

“We have absolutely everything and anything our families need,” said Bonnie.

If you are grieving the loss of a fallen service member or if you know someone who can use their support, please visit TAPS.org.

