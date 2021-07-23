Get a taste of tequila history and a fresh strawberry margarita recipe

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Saturday, July 24th is National Tequila Day and to celebrate, Luis Lopez, Milagro Tequila’s Brand Ambassador shares a bit of the history and a recipe made from the spirit.

The History of Tequila

The first versions of tequila date back to 1000 B.C.

Tequila was first commercially produced in the 1700s.

Today, tequila is the 3rd largest spirits category in the US.

What Makes Some Tequilas Better Than Others?

The best tequilas use 100% blue agave that is harvested in the Jalisco Highlands which is where the finest, sweetest blue agave in the world is grown and cultivated.

After that, making tequila is a 5-part process - roasting, fermenting, distilling, aging and bottling.

Roasting: To extract all the nuances of this precious agave flavor, Milagro employs a centuries old cooking method — using traditional, hand-built, brick ovens to slow roast his agave piñas for a full 36 hours. This process is analogous to slow cooking in your own kitchen – it’s the way to get the most flavor from the ingredients.

Fermenting: After the piñas have been slow-roasted, they are then shredded and pressed to extract the sweet agave juice. This agave juice is then placed in stainless steel tanks where the sugar is converted into alcohol. Half science, half art, the fermentation process is closely monitored.

Distilling: Most tequilas are distilled using one kind of still – Milagro, uses two completely different types of stills.



First, a pot still to retain the vibrant, mouthwatering flavors of agave. Then, a column still to impart an absolutely exquisite smoothness that compares to the finest white spirits in the world.

Aging: Like wine, tequila only gets better with time. Milagro Tequila ages all of their reposados and añejos. And unlike most tequila producers, who don’t age silver tequilas, they age their Select Barrel Reserve Silver as well.

And finally it gets bottled up and sent to your favorite store or restaurant.

There are many ways to enjoy the spirit. You can do a chilled shot or mix it with some fresh fruit. Here is an easy and delicious recipe:

Fresh Strawberry Margarita Recipe

1 cup of ice

2-4 pieces of strawberries

2 parts Milagro Tequila Silver

1/2 parts agave

1 part lime juice

1 lime slice

Muddle the strawberries in a bowl or glass. Add ice to a cocktail mixer. Pour the muddled strawberries into the cocktail mixer. Add Milagro Tequila Silver, agave and lime juice. Shake for about 1 minute. Strain and pour over ice in your favorite glass. Garnish with lime slice. ENJOY!

Pairs perfectly with salsa, guacamole and chips! Happy National Tequila Day!

You can get more recipes from Luis by following him on Instagram @chicharronesconlimon.