Still time to have fun this Summer with these must-haves

There's still plenty of fun in the sun to be had, why not make the most of it with these great Summer essentials

WASHINGTON — Summers not over yet! There’s plenty of fun in the sun still to be had! And plenty of free-spirited days to enjoy!

If you are looking for a quick beach or lake getaway, an impromptu road trip… or a stress-free staycation… here are some new, must-have items that can add to the fun!

First and foremost… don’t forget your sunscreen!

This is Noodle & Boo’s most popular item because this mineral based sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection from both UVA & UVB rays. It was developed for sensitive skin and is fragrance-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free. It’s Pediatrician & Dermatologist tested.

Road Trip Essentials

If you are headed out on a road trip or camping in an RV, you want your vehicle to smell good, right?

Check out Drift, a monthly subscription of air fresheners that clip to the visor. Drift is delivered to your doorstep each month, so your vehicle ALWAYS smells great! The wood visor clip air freshener is made in the USA from sustainably sourced cedarwood and attached to your visor with a metal clip... much better looking than those cheap plastic ones!

Wherever you decide to go, make sure you always have ice cold beverages! No cooler, no problem! The Uber Mini Fridge has a car adaptor and heating and cooling options to keep your drinks cold or your food warm!

Wherever you decide to park and relax, it’s always to good to have a little shade to sit under. U-Stand allows you to set up that shady spot anywhere! U-Stand is part cooler, part umbrella stand and part-cup holder! Just throw your gear in the container, throw the strap over your shoulder and find that perfect spot!

Staycation essentials

Deciding to staycation for a little R&R? Here’s some essentials to add some fun and relaxation

Ok, seriously. What’s better than your own motorized pool float? Sit back and relax on PoolCandy's SplashRunner 2.0… 2.0 because it is new and improved for 2020 with redesigned propellers, more torque and a 20% increase in speed. (The propellers are fully enclosed behind a protective safety grill.) Have fun zooming around the water!

You may be relaxing at home but you can still enjoy hand-crafted cocktails like you were relaxing in a villa somewhere, or in a cabin! Shaker & Spoon is a monthly cocktail subscription box that delivers everything you need to create delicious craft cocktails in the comfort of your own home! You just provide the alcohol. (Think Blue Apron for cocktails!) Each month you receive 3 recipes for cocktails created by world-class bartenders, recipes you won’t find anywhere else.

(Disclaimer: I tested this kit out. My box contained recipes to be made with bourbon… I don’t like bourbon. But… I made the Matriarch Martini with espresso, cherry syrup & chocolate shavings and it was delicious! It was fun to play bartender!)

Looking for something fun to do while enjoying some R&R?

Maybe try an “Escape Room” at home game, or take a “Mystery Adventure”, help your kids build their own garden or work on your baking skills. Cratejoy has subscription boxes that whole family can enjoy! Or if you are looking to make the most of this stay-at-home time by picking up a new hobby, Cratejoy has just about something for every mood!

However you decide to spend the remaining weeks of summer, we hope you have fun and stay safe.