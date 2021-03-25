Now that you have your vaccine it's time to plan your travel with these tips

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccines are available to seniors and many are taking advantage of the opportunity to stay healthy. In fact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges older Americans to get vaccinated as they are at higher health risks due to the virus. Once you get vaccinated, it's time to get out and travel!
Matt Phillips, AARP Travel Director shares tips for planning and taking a vacation this year:
- Check your local tourism board website for current travel restrictions and guidance before you travel. Ideas for travel include long weekends at historic attractions, surf and sand, mountain escapes, and more.
- Visit the website for any state you plan to drive through or visit.
- Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to find the most up-to-date guidelines for travel in the U.S.
- Pack wisely, plan lodging, create an itinerary, and book a rental car ahead of time
- While you are en route to your destination, there are a few key things to keep in mind such as washing hands, wearing masks, keeping hand sanitizer readily available, and social distancing
- How to use your AARP membership to check out the travel benefits and discounts that can enhance your travel experience. Tips on deals range from car rentals, shopping, gas, hotels, restaurants and more.
- If you are required to travel for business and not pleasure, keep in mind that AARP member discounts for travel and everyday savings are always available, even during the pandemic.
For more information visit https://www.aarp.org/benefits-discounts
Also if you are looking for real estate options for seniors see below: