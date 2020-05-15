SCOOB! Movie premiere event and Twitter watch party

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Scoob’s new movie is coming right to your home. SCOOB! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc.
In honor of the premiere, SCOOB! will be coming straight to your living room with a Twitter Watch Party too.
Here are the details:
- Date/Time: Friday, May 15 at 4PM PT/7PM ET
- The film will be available to own and can be purchased here: https://www.watchscoob.com/
- Other supporting platforms for the SCOOB! Movie Night Premiere Event: Facebook, Instagram TV, YouTube