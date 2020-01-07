Veteran radio personality EZ Street is making waves with his Music Industry Academy company.

Safe Summer D.C. is an initiative that gives local up-and-coming music artists a platform to showcase their talent.

Washington, D.C. has a wealth of untapped talent, and the Safe Summer DC Artist Showcase provided an opportunity for the community to see young local music artists showcase their creativity. The artist showcase featured music acts who’ve had success within the recording industry, such as area native R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, DC Go-Go group Backyard Band, and more. Presented by the EZ Street Music Industry Academy, the showcase aired Friday, June 12 on DCN and is available for streaming now on entertainment.dc.gov.

Veteran radio personality EZ Street founded the Music Industry Academy with a desire to provide a platform for young aspiring music artists to share their talents. He wanted to pour his 28 years of music industry knowledge into a new generation and coach them through life skills. The vision statement of the Academy is to “educate aspiring artists/returning citizens about the music and radio industry, music production, artists development strategies, related fields while weaving in necessary life skills via expressive therapy sessions for the purpose of reducing recidivism.”

Students within the academy learn through hands-on training and work directly with respected experts in the industry. The academy’s opportunities extend beyond music, by providing essential skills such as job training and caring for the students’ mental wellness. EZ hopes to include local athletes from the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia Eagles as presenters for the academy’s initiative, to support the importance of his message and his mission.