Courageous music artist uses music to showcase her personal journey.

Sabria aims to empower others with her music and let them know they can overcome their personal struggles just like she has.

In our lives, we have all struggled with some form of self-doubt and like most of us, Sabria Larae is no stranger to it. She uses her music as an outlet to express her past insecurities.

The Charles County native is a contemporary R&B Singer-Songwriter who creates music based on honest life experiences that many of us face. On last week’s DMV Soundcheck, we featured her 2016 EP ‘Living,’ inspired by her own experience with depression, anxiety, and self-esteem challenges. The EP received a silver award in the R&B/Urban/Hip-hop category of the 33rd Mid-Atlantic Song Contest in 2016. In the song, she mentions, “No more believing lies, no more living lies…and now I’m living, no more exiting,” which translated to her gaining the strength to tune out the whispers of her negative and self-doubting thoughts.

Larae is currently working on a new project that uplifts her audiences. Her modern take on R&B paired with positive lyrics is surely something to listen to.