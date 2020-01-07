Courageous music artist uses music to showcase her personal journey.

In our lives, we have all struggled with some form of self-doubt and like most of us, Sabria Larae is no stranger to it. She uses her music as an outlet to express her past insecurities.
The Charles County native is a contemporary R&B Singer-Songwriter who creates music based on honest life experiences that many of us face. On last week’s DMV Soundcheck, we featured her 2016 EP ‘Living,’ inspired by her own experience with depression, anxiety, and self-esteem challenges. The EP received a silver award in the R&B/Urban/Hip-hop category of the 33rd Mid-Atlantic Song Contest in 2016. In the song, she mentions, “No more believing lies, no more living lies…and now I’m living, no more exiting,” which translated to her gaining the strength to tune out the whispers of her negative and self-doubting thoughts.
Larae is currently working on a new project that uplifts her audiences. Her modern take on R&B paired with positive lyrics is surely something to listen to.
Along with working on music projects, the award-winning artist is in school to earn an undergraduate degree in Music Therapy with a minor in psychology. Larae plans to combine music therapy and mental health counseling with goals of working with special needs children, providing relief to those with Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, and counseling young women experiencing issues with self-esteem and mental health as she once endured.