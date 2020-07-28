Recipe: Mia's Roasted Mushroom Lasagna

When you think of lasagna the idea of meaty sauce jumps to mind. Well, this recipe is a hearty meatless version

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — July 29th is National Lasagna Day and Chef Brandon Whitestone, Executive Chef from Alexandria Restaurant Partners shares the Roasted Mushroom Lasagna recipe from Mia’s Italian Kitchen in Old Town, Alexandria.

This recipe serves 4.

Ingredients:

2 pints sungold tomatoes (if you can’t find sun gold, grape tomatoes will work)

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1lb sliced crimini mushrooms

¼ cup olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1lb fresh pasta sheets

12oz quality ricotta

1/2 lb shredded provolone

1/2 lb shredded whole milk mozzarella

½ cup heavy cream

METHOD:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Toss tomatoes in a bowl with ¼ cup of olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Roast for roughly 15 minutes until tomatoes are getting golden brown and starting to split open.

Set aside to cool.

Toss mushrooms with remaining ¼ cup of olive oil, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper.

Roast at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Roast time will vary depending on how much moisture is in your mushrooms. You want the liquid to evaporate so the mushrooms are dry, but not dried out.

Set aside to cool.

In 9x9 baking dish, put one layer of pasta down, then put half of the mushrooms followed by half of the tomatoes.

Put half of the ricotta on top of the veggies, using a spoon to make dollops.

Spread the shredded provolone out over the ricotta and top with another pasta sheet.

Press down gently to flatten the ricotta.

Put the remaining mushrooms on top followed by the tomatoes.

Repeat dollops of ricotta and top with mozzarella.

Pour heavy cream over the lasagna.

Let sit for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Bake at 300 degrees for approximately 45 minutes, until a thermometer inserted into the center reads 150 degrees.

Remove from oven and let rest 15 minutes prior to serving.