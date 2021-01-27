Rachel Hollis' tips to live an abundant live

Follow Rachel Hollis' top three suggestions on how to set a goal and best use your time and resources to make it come true.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — If you are looking to make this your best year yet, Rachel Hollis has some tips for you. You know Hollis as the author of the #1 New York Times Bestselling Girl Wash Your Face and her most recent book Didn’t See that Coming. She has helped millions of people take charge of their careers and lifestyles, and she shared tips with us on how you can do the same.

First, Hollis suggests starting out the year with a calendar audit. “I started doing this several years ago,” Hollis said, “And it is such a game changer.”

Hollis said a calendar audit is perfect for anyone who gets to the end of a year and feels like they worked really hard, but never got any traction against the goals that they were working toward. The process takes about a day, so you will need to set aside some time to complete it.

Open up your calendar

Go through every single appointment

For every appointment, ask yourself: Was this a great use of my time? Did this make me feel more like the woman I want to be? Or did this waste time, money and energy?

As you realize what activities and appointments were worth your time, Hollis said you then can tailor your next year to be more intentional. Look to add more of what will move the needle to help you be the person you want to be and get rid of what is not worth your time and energy.

Second, Hollis suggests making a plan.

“We love to start a new year with a goal. Personally, professionally we have a goal, but very few people will follow that up with a plan,” Hollis said. “You can dream all day long, but something becomes real when you create a road map that’s going to help you get there.”

Hollis said you must be intentional today in order for you to have the things you want tomorrow. She suggests scheduling into your calendar the necessary time to do the work on your goal.

“It’s the first thing I can do right now with the resources I have that will get me closer to this goal,” Hollis said.

Finally, Hollis suggests moving your body every single day.

“We can’t control the environment around us, but we can control our reaction to it,” Hollis said. “It’s scientifically proven that if you would move your body for 30 minutes every day, you would lower the stress hormones in your body, you would lower the risk of feeling anxious, plus you would be doing something that is a blessing to you that makes you feel good.”