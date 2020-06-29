R&B star Brian McKnight talks about family and why he recorded his last album of original music

Multi-award winning singer/songwriter Brian McKnight released 20th album called Exodus.

WASHINGTON — After 20 albums and numerous awards, Brian McKnight says it's time for a break. The R&B megastar will be spending more time with his family.

McKnight tells WUSA9's Kristen Berset-Harris, "I just felt like 20 is a good number, it's a nice round number, i think i've said all the things I think I wanted to say, and I just wanted to see what the next chapter in my life is going to be."

"I want to see the world with my wife and not have to work while i'm doing it for the first time in my entire adult life, so we're excited about this new adventure," adds McKnight.

And lately, due to the pandemic McKnight says his family has been able to spend more quality time together.

McKnight says, "We don't normally have everyone all together so, parents were here, all the kids are home and we're having family dinner every night, something that we weren't able to do since our daughter went away to college and she's just about a senior so she wouldn't be here at this time of the year."

The album called Exodus is available now. McKnight shares the love that he has for his wife in the lyrics of his album.

McKnight says, "Every song has been about her and our life and it's just more of the same, i'm just completely inspired when I look at my wife."

"Lyrics just come out of me when i'm looking at her and it's another love letter to her just like my last record was as well. I just want to share the love that we have, it's just not what you see on Instagram, we spend every second of everyday together and it's been the happiest times of my life period," adds McKnight.

The healing power of music is incredibly important in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions.

"If we look back through history, music has always been there. When it was the 60s through the depression and everything, music has always been the thing that you can count on to be the pulse of what everyone's feeling. And now more than ever, people are looking for that outlet that's talking about what they're going through and music has that way of telling that story."

And it's a perfect time to hear those Brian McKnight love songs!