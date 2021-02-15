Prenatal & postpartum fitness tips

Confused on what exercises you can do when you're pregnant or postpartum? Certified personal trainer and new mom Sarah Bowmar has the answers.

Whether you’re in your first trimester or are postpartum, there is a lot of information on the Internet for new moms. How to exercise during your pregnancy is just one of the places where you can get lost in what you can and can’t do.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of bad, free information out there,” said Sarah Bowmar, Certified Personal Trainer and CEO of Bowmar Nutrition and Apex Protein Snacks.

Bowmar recently gave birth to a baby girl, so she understands how complicated it can be for women to know what’s safe with their workouts during pregnancy.

“Just more and more research is coming out from the American College of Gynecology that actually says remaining active while pregnant results in a healthier baby, it results in less complications during actual birth, it results in less C-sections,” said Bowmar about the health benefits for continuing to workout when you’re pregnant.

However, Bowmar also said she knows there are extenuating circumstances where some women are bedridden or they are carrying multiples and they can’t remain as active. So be sure to check with your doctor before you start any type of workout routine when you’re pregnant.

If you are currently pregnant, Bowmar recommends walking every day. She said it helps with swelling, and your overall balance.

“I think the most important thing women struggle with while pregnant and during their postpartum journeys is the core,” Bowmar said. “Your abs do start to separate and there’s no way around that. But what we can do when pregnant is try to prevent any excess stretching.”

Bowmar says to do exercises that focus on your public floor health and lower abs.

Once you’ve given birth to your baby, Bowmar recommends starting with walking for exercise and waiting for the six week mark to do anything more.

“It’s just about rebuilding your strength,” said Bowmar.

Even at five months postpartum, Bowmar said there are still some exercises that she can’t do like split squats and some other squat variations. She recommends listening to your body at all times.

For a free “Pregnancy & Postpartum Fitness Guide” visit www.sarahbowmar.com. For workout videos, follow her on Instagram @sarah_bowmar.